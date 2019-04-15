'He was talking about someone else': Akhilesh Yadav defends Azam Khan's khaki underwear remark

Lucknow, Apr 15: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav backs the party veteran leader Azam Khan, who got pulled up for his remarks against BJP candidate Jaya Prada.

Speaking in Moradabad, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Azam Khan said that some people wear clothes of RSS. He must have made that comment on someone else. We are socialists. We would never make inappropriate comments on women."

. "Azam Khan's statement has been shown in the wrong context. It was said with reference to someone else. The reference to the RSS clothes was made with reference to someone else," said Akhilesh at a rally here. "The media has goofed up in this matter and is showing something else."

Azam Khan had allegedly made a reference to Jaya Prada's reported links to RSS even when she was part of SP. The manner in which he allegedly chose to describe it has been labelled as crass and offensive to the dignity of women. He, however, has tried to deflect accusations against him by saying that he has been wrongly quoted.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Azam Khan while Jaya Prada, who is contesting from Rampur on a BJP ticket, has hit back fiercely - asking people to not vote for the SP candidate.