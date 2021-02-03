He must repent over his mistakes: Man convicted for 2013 ATM attack in Bengaluru gets 10 years imprisonment

Who are the three directors in Tesla's new Indian subsidiary?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 03: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man who had brutally assaulted a bank employee inside an ATM kiosk with a machete in 2013 sending a shockwave across the country to 12 years of imprisonment.

The 64th City civil court awarded Madhukar Reddy 10 years rigorous imprisonment and two years simple imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 10,000.

The sentences would run concurrently, the court said.

Jyothi Uday had gone to an ATM kiosk on the morning November 19 in 2013 in the city when Reddy who was waiting with a machete entered there.

He closed the shutter of the kiosk and made a murderous assault on Jyothi.

He took away the cash and debit card and fled.

Jyothi survived the attack miraculously after undergoing a major surgery.

The accused was later arrested in February 2017 from Madanapalle in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh during the routine arrest of suspicious people.