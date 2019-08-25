  • search
    He left at a time when country needed him most: RSS on Arun Jaitley

    New Delhi, Aug 25: The entire country will miss Arun Jaitley, the RSS has said. Jaitley passed away in Delhi on Saturday.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the entire Sangh Parivar will miss Jaitley. He passed away at a time when the country was witnessing holistic development, the RSS chief said.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    He had an early start in politics. As the nation is witnessing overall development, his contributions were immensely needed. His absence will be felt by his near and dear ones, Bhagwat said.

    My dear friend Arun has left, says emotional Modi in Bahrain

    We have lost some very competent and dedicated stalwarts, who were dedicated karyakartas in this heart and behaviour. Arun ji's passing away is an irreparable loss. A void is created that cannot be filled. A dear friend is gone. An intellectual leader with a human approach, who was adept at crisis management will not only be a memory said senior RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabole.

    He set a high morale exam. The general is gone and we strike to keep the march going on, he further added.

