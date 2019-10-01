He is responsible for creating panic among people of WB: TMC after Amit Shah's NRC push

  • search
    Kolkata, Oct 01: West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Monday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that he is responsible for creating panic among the people of the state with his utterances on the contentious National Register of Citizens.

    Speaking to media, Amit Mitra said,''Amid celebrations of Durga Puja, Amit Shah is scaring our people with NRC pitch in Bengal. This is threatening a section of people. Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, & Christian refugees will not be included in the process. This is unconstitutional.''

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 22:05 [IST]
