He is much higher than that: SC on petition seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Jan 18: Junking a petition seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi, the Supreme Court said that the father of the nation is beyond that.

The court observed that Gandhi was much above the highest civilian award of the country. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde asked, what is Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi.

People hold him in much higher esteem than Bharat Ratna. We agree that he should be honoured, but he is much higher than the Bharat Ratna, the court also noted.

The court also sought to know if there was any award higher than the Bharat Ratna. It is difficult for us to judicially decide on who should get the award. Maybe you should make a representation to the government, the Bench also said.