India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

He is lying says Bedi on Pondy CM’s allegations on CSR funds

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Puducherry, Oct 20: Denying allegations of Puducherry chief minister that there was financial transaction in her office on implementation of projects for desilting water bodies, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Friday said V Narayanasamy was "telling lies to mislead people".

    File photo of Kiran Bedi
    File photo of Kiran Bedi

    Earlier, the chief minister said he has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking a probe into "unauthorised" mobilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by Bedi for desilting lakes.

    Also Read | The Kiran Bedi saga: What makes Governors and Lt Governors so controversial?

    Though it was not wrong to appeal to the private organisations for funds under the CSR, it was "highly objectionable" that the office of Lt Governor was receiving the funds for the projects without knowledge of the PWD minister, he told reporters here on Friday.

    Denying the allegations, Lt Governor said in a release "The chief minister continues to tell lies to people that there is financial transaction at her office to implement projects to desilt water bodies.We have received no no cheque at all."

    The release said that that by associating support of the community the government had saved more than Rs 20 crores and also ensured people of Puducherry get water.

    The release said that Raj Nivas is acting as a facilitator, linking industrial houses and educational institutions, donating funds under CSR to the contractors to take up works for desilting water bodies .

    Also Read | 'People of Pondicherry proud of French heritage': Kiran Bedi on being trolled over WC tweet

    Asking the chief minister "to rejoice instead of sulking" the former IPS officer said that "it is your (CM's) Puducherry. Your are an equal beneficiary. We have saved and not lost. We have gained water which cannot be bought with money".

    Bedi contended that "by this combined efforts the poor would get water through their ponds, tanks and pumps for cultivation, sanitation and plantations".

    She also wanted to know what Narayanasamy had done to raise public support for such community work.

    Read more about:

    kiran bedi allegations v narayanasamy

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 9:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue