He is lying says Bedi on Pondy CM’s allegations on CSR funds

Puducherry, Oct 20: Denying allegations of Puducherry chief minister that there was financial transaction in her office on implementation of projects for desilting water bodies, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Friday said V Narayanasamy was "telling lies to mislead people".

Earlier, the chief minister said he has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking a probe into "unauthorised" mobilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by Bedi for desilting lakes.

Though it was not wrong to appeal to the private organisations for funds under the CSR, it was "highly objectionable" that the office of Lt Governor was receiving the funds for the projects without knowledge of the PWD minister, he told reporters here on Friday.

Denying the allegations, Lt Governor said in a release "The chief minister continues to tell lies to people that there is financial transaction at her office to implement projects to desilt water bodies.We have received no no cheque at all."

The release said that that by associating support of the community the government had saved more than Rs 20 crores and also ensured people of Puducherry get water.

The release said that Raj Nivas is acting as a facilitator, linking industrial houses and educational institutions, donating funds under CSR to the contractors to take up works for desilting water bodies .

Asking the chief minister "to rejoice instead of sulking" the former IPS officer said that "it is your (CM's) Puducherry. Your are an equal beneficiary. We have saved and not lost. We have gained water which cannot be bought with money".

Bedi contended that "by this combined efforts the poor would get water through their ponds, tanks and pumps for cultivation, sanitation and plantations".

She also wanted to know what Narayanasamy had done to raise public support for such community work.