He has the moves: Watch Rahul Gandhi shaking a leg at the tribal dance festival

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Raipur, Dec 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Chhattisgarh today and took part in the opening ceremony of the national tribal dance festival.

The state is holding a three-day 'National Tribal Dance Festival 2019' at the Science College ground here from Friday, wherein over 1,350 artistes from 25 states in India and six other countries are taking part.

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes part in a traditional dance at the inauguration of Rashtriya Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/HpUvo4khGY — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

The venue of the dance fest has capacity to accommodate nearly 4,000 people and it will have a food zone, book exhibition, stalls of forest produce, industrial promotion stalls, exhibition related to Chhattisgarh's history, tourism, culture and cuisine, he said.

NEWS AT NOON, DECEMBER 27th

Congress foundation day: Rahul Gandhi to lead rally in Assam amid anti-CAA stir

The dance competition will be based on four themes- dance during weddings or other auspicious occasions, dance during harvest and agricultural-related festivals, dance during traditional festivals and rituals and the last category is other folk and classical dance forms, he said.