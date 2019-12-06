  • search
    He has performed his duty: Cyberabad CP V C Sajjanar's brother

    By PTI
    Bengaluru, Dec 06: "He has performed his duty" said Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar's brother M C Sajjanar on the killing of all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian on Friday near Hyderabad.

    "I don't want to comment on today's act (the killing). I just want to say that he is a sincere and dedicated officer. He has performed his duty.We are proud of him," M C Sajjanar said.

    A paediatrician by profession, he told reporters in Hubballi in north Karnataka where the Sajjanars hail from, that the IPS officer was soft-natured and disciplined.

    2009 raped and murdered Pune techie's husband lauds Hyderabad cops over encounter

    V C Sajjanar did his schooling at Lions English Medium School and completed his pre-university college and graduation in commerce, and also MBA, at from Jagadguru Gangadhar College of Commerce College, at Hubballi.

    He cleared his UPSC civil services exam in 1996. V C Sajjanar began his career as Deputy Superintendent of Police at Pulivendula in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh and rose to become the Police Commissioner of Cyberabad.

    He told reporters in Hyderabad earlier on Friday that police resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching weapons from them. He said the four accused were taken to the location based on their 'confession', to recover a cellphone and 'other objects.' A sub-Inspector and a constable were injured and were undergoing treatment, he said.

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 18:26 [IST]
