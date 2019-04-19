'He died of his karma', says Sadhvi Pragya on Hemant Karkare who died in 2008 terror attack

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Bhopal, Apr 19: He died for treating me badly, Malegaon blast accused and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)'s Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Friday said former Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she cursed him for treating her badly.

She said she had cursed him for treating her "very badly" while she was in custody in the Malegaon blast case.

"Hemant Karkare falsely implicated me. He died of his karma. I told him, he will be destroyed. I told him his entire dynasty will be erased," Pragya said.

Former Mumbai ATS cheif Karkare was killed along with two other senior police officers while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.

"Maine kaha tera (Karkare) sarvanash hoga," the accused said.

Pragya Thakur spent nearly nine years in jail and now is out on bail.

The BJP on Wednesday fielded Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal seat, where she is set to have a direct contest with Congress heavyweight and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh.

PTI