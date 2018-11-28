  • search

'He can win election in Pakistan's Punjab,' Hardeep Singh Puri takes jibe at Sidhu

By
    Attari-Wagah, Nov 28: Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal crossed Attari-Wagah border to return to India. The two ministers attended the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan earlier today.

    Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri. Courtesy: ANI news
    On his return,  Hardeep Singh Puri said, "In 1999 when Vajpayee ji went to Lahore and Parkash Singh Badal was a part of that delegation, this matter was raised during official talks. This demand had been there for a long time and  the matter moved forward in November 2018."

    Also read: Sidhu will win if he contests election in Pakistan: Imran Khan

    Speaking on Pakistan PM's remark on Navjot Singh Sidhu, the minister said, "He (Sidhu) can come and contest election here in Pakistan's Punjab, he'll win'.  He (IPM Imran Khan) invited him (Sidhu) to contest the election in Pakistan. I didn't ask him (Sidhu) what was his reaction if he is shifting his constituency."

    Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that she told the Pakistan media that Kashmir is a part of India and will stay that way.

    "There is no scope of negotiation on this. I have told this clearly," she said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 20:48 [IST]
