    He asks 'Bombay', airport control room misunderstood it for 'bomb hai'

    By Simran Kashyap
    Mumbai, July 26: A graduate who was actually looking for a job had called Mumbai airport's control room to enquire about job openings, referred to the city by its old name, and set off a bomb scare.

    The caller, a hotel management graduate had found a number for the airport on Google and called to check about openings.

    And it ended up in the control room where the person who received the call heard the caller's query, "Bombay Airport Hai?" (Is this Bombay airport?) as "Bomb Hai Airport Pe" (There is a bomb at the airport).

    Air India bomb hoax mail was received on Mumbai airport's feedback mail box

    To be sure, the receiver immediately confronted the caller who clarified and even apologised for the miscommunication.

    The the staff at the control room taking no chance alerted security personnel. The incident happened on July 19 at 4.30 pm.

    After two hours of checks, the call was termed as non-specific and the caller was let off with a warning.

    "I am a steward and have worked at some hotels before. But for the past four to five months I have been without a job. I have been calling every possible hirer and that day, I called Mumbai airport after someone told me about a vacancy. I had no other intention and immediate apologized for the unintentional mistake. The person (I reached over phone) threatened to lodge a complaint against me but I told him it was a miscommunication," said the 20-year-old man from Dhule, Maharashtra to Hindustan Times.

    This incident reminds us of the incident that happened in Infosys, Mangaluru where a maid had called one of the employee and it was miscommunicated as 'Bomb hain'.

