He added spice to our lives, sad day for country: Puri on MDH owner's demise

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 03: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said the passing away of MDH's owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati is a sad day for the country.

Puri tweeted, "He added spice to our lives & was a part of every Indian household." Congress leader Rajeev Shukla tweeted, "From a lane in Chandni Chowk he spread his wings to every corner of the world."

Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the iconic spice brand MDH, on Thursday died at the age of 98. As per reports, Gulati breathed his last at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last three weeks.

Dharampal Gulati was a well-known figure and was fondly called 'dadaji' and 'Mahashayji'. He was born in Sialkot, Pakistan, in 1923. However, he later moved to India following Partition. He stayed at a refugee camp in Amritsar before moving to Delhi.

He made a humble beginning by opening a spice shop in Delhi's Karol Bagh before building his empire. He established MDH in 1959.

Popularly known as "Spice King", Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, in 2019.

Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia also condoled the loss.

"India's most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace.

"Mahashay Dharampal Gulati ji was an iconic entrepreneur and an inspiration to many.

Lost everything to partition, came to India with almost nothing and then with hard work and dedication he established one of the most iconic brands of spices," tweeted Naveen Jindal.