HDK's weird logic: 'Modi uses make up that's why looks good on camera'

India

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, Apr 9: During the Gujarat assembly elections in 2017, Alpesh Thakor had attribute Narendra Modi's "fair" complexion to imported mushrooms, and now Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has come up with an weird reason for the Prime Minister's popularity in the media.

Kumaraswamy has reportedly said that "media shows only Modi" because the Prime Minister purportedly "wakes up every morning, applies makeup and shines his face". He said that it is because of "shine on his face" that "media shows only Modi".

Alpesh Thakor knows secret behind PM Modi's fair complexion

"Modi wakes up every morning, applies makeup or wax to get a shine on his face and sits in front of cameras. But we take bath once in the morning and wash our face only the next day. Our faces do not look good on cameras. That is why even media shows only Modi," ANI quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy: Modi wakes up every morning, applies makeup or wax to get a shine on his face&sits in front of cameras. But we take bath once in the morning & wash our face only the next day. Our faces don’t look good on cameras. That’s why even media shows only Modi pic.twitter.com/0h93gcsM4P — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

In 2017, Congress leader Alpesh Thakore had alleged that Prime Minister Modi disliked Gujarati food and was fond of Taiwanese mushrooms which cost Rs 80,000 per piece.

"He eats imported mushrooms from Taiwan priced at around Rs 80,000 a piece. He has five everyday," Thakore had said. "He was dark like me but he became fair because of imported mushrooms," Thakore had reportedly said.