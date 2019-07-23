HDK steps down after losing trust vote: A timeline of Karnataka political turmoil

India

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, July 23: After several twists and turns, a trust vote was finally held in the Karnataka Assembly in which the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance polled 99 votes and the opposition BJP 105. Nine MLAs, including 17 from the JDS and the Congress, were absent.

With several MLAs staying absent from the 225 member House, the magic number was 103. The coalition had 100 including the Speaker. Since the Speaker does not vote unless there is a tie, only 99 voted in favour of the trust vote. 105 BJP MLAs voted against the trust vote. Immediately after the result was declared, Yeddyurappa flashed his trademark victory sign.

A timeline of events that led to downfall of the JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka:

July 1: Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh resigns from the assembly, expressing his displeasure over the sale of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel at a throwaway price.

July 6: 12 MLAs, comprising nine from Congress and three from JD(S), submit their resignations at Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar's office in his absence.

July 7: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy returns from US trip.

July 8: All the ministers tender their resignations to party leaders to accommodate rebels in cabinet to mollify them. Two independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar resign as ministers and withdraw their support to the government and announce support to the BJP.

July 9: Congress organises CLP meeting; 20 MLAs do not turn up. Another MLA R Roshan Baig resigns from assembly.

July 10: Two more Congress MLAs M T B Nagaraj and Dr K Sudhakar resign.

July 17: Supreme Court holds in its interim order that the 15 rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the ongoing Assembly session.

July 18: Kumaraswamy moves confidence motion in the assembly.

July 19: Governor Vajubhai sets two deadlines to the Chief Minister to prove majority on Friday itself. Kumaraswamy defies the directive. House adjourned to July 22.

July 23: Confidence motion defeated with 99 MLAs voting in favour and 105 against, 14-month old government falls.