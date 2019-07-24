HDK loses trust vote: Democracy, honesty and people of Karnataka lost, says Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 23: In his first reaction after the Congress-JDS alliance government collapsed in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said democracy, honesty and the people of the state lost.

In a veiled jibe at the BJP, Rahul said that the alliance government was a target of vested interests from the first day.

"From its first day, the Cong-JDS alliance in Karnataka was a target for vested interests,both within&outside,who saw the alliance as a threat&an obstacle in their path to power.Their greed won today. Democracy, honesty and the people of Karnataka lost," he tweeted.

From its first day, the Cong-JDS alliance in Karnataka was a target for vested interests, both within & outside, who saw the alliance as a threat & an obstacle in their path to power.



Their greed won today.



Democracy, honesty & the people of Karnataka lost. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2019

[Karnataka coalition falls 99-105, BJP set to form next government]

Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi said that one day every lie would be exposed.

"One day the BJP will discover that everything cannot be bought, everyone cannot be bullied and every lie is eventually exposed," ANI quoted her as saying.

"Until then I suppose,the citizens of our country will have to endure their unbridled corruption, the systematic dismantling of institutions that protect the people's interests and the weakening of a democracy that took decades of toil and sacrifice to build," she added.

The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed on Tuesday after it lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly, ending the nearly three-week long high political drama in the state. With the numbers stacked against him, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy faced the defeat after winding up the debate for four days on the motion of confidence moved by him on Thursday last, amid the political turmoil. Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announced that 99 MLAs had voted in favour of the motion and 105 against it. The motion had been defeated, he said.

[Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru, liquor shops to remain closed till July 25]

The Congress-JDS government had defied the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to Kumaraswamy to demonstrate his majority on Friday itself. A wave of resignations had set off the political turbulence in the state, pushing the 14-month old coalition government to the brink of collapse.