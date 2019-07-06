HDK in US, Dinesh Gundu Rao in UK; Crisis strikes coalition govt in Karnataka

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Bengaluru, July 06: The 11 rebel MLAs, eight from the Congress and three from the JD (S), have submitted their resignations when two important leaders from both parties are abroad. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is in the United States and Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao is in UK.

Both would be returning tomorrow. Meanwhile, three of the Congress MLAs who submitted resignation reportedly want Siddaramaiah back as the Chief Minister.

Congress strongman DK Shivakumar also tore the resignation letters of some MLAs. He said that reasons given by rebel MLAs are not strong enough.

"Why should I not? Let them file a complaint, if they want to put me behind the bars, I am ready. I have taken a very big risk...They are telling some small stories, this is not the story to go and resign. It is shocking for all of us, I think good sense will prevail upon them," he said.

Karnataka JDS chief HK Kumaraswamy asserted that the government is safe and exuded confidence that rebel MLAs would come back.

[Karnataka alliance on the edge as 8 Congress, 3 JD(S) MLAs submit resignation]

"They have put their resignations at office of Speaker, he will take decision at an appropriate time. At present the government is safe, it's safe now. They will come back to us, no one will go," he told ANI.

Karnataka could soon face a political crisis with eleven Congress- JD(S) MLAs eight from the Congress and three of the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) - submitted their resignations to the Speaker's secretary on Saturday. If accepted, the resignations will bring down the tally of Congress-JD(S) coalition down to 1o5 in 225- member House, signalling trouble for the ruling combine. The BJP has 105 seats, while the BSP and KPJ each have one seat.