HDK escapes floor test today: Here's how the day unfolded in K'taka assembly?

    Bengaluru, July 18: The political drama in Karnataka continues as Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has adjourned the House abruptly till 11 am tomorrow amid ruckus. Leader of Opposition BS Yeddyurappa, however, has refused to leave the House demanding the floor test to be done today itself.

    The development comes on the day when Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy moved the trust motion in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday.

    HDK escapes floor test today: Heres how the day unfolded in Ktaka assembly?
    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    Proceedings were stalled several times where there were discussion on disappearance of a Congress MLA Shrimant Patil, a 45-minute-long speech by the party's legislative body head and purported lack of clarity over Wednesday's Supreme Court order for rebel MLAs became prime bones of contention.

    Can Karnataka rebels be disqualified: What is the Anti-Defection Law and how does it work?

    Patil was shifted to Mumbai's St George Hospital from the Bombay Hospital and Medical Research Centre and is undergoing treatment there.

    Amid chaos in the Assembly over MLA Shrimant Patil being flown to Mumbai for treatment, Speaker directed Home Minister MB Patil to get in touch with the MLA's family and submit a report by Friday.

    Chaos broke out in Karnataka after Congress leader DK Shivakumar alleged that Congress MLA Shrimat Patil, who went missing from Bengaluru resort on Wednesday, was kidnapped by the BJP leaders.

    As of today, 15 rebel MLAs, 2 independents, 2 Congress MLAs, and 1 BSP MLA were not present in the Assembly.

    A BJP delegation then met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted a memorandum to direct the Speaker to conduct the trust vote today. It also accused the Congress-JD(S) government of disrespecting the Constitution for the greed of power.

    It was late afternoon when governor Vajubhai Vala ordered the vote to be completed by the end of the day.

    If the resignations of the 15 MLAs are accepted or if they stay away from the Assembly, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 102, reducing the government to a minority.

    The current political turbulence was triggered a fortnight ago, with a raft of resignations by rebel lawmakers, unhappy with the coalition for a variety of reasons, from not getting ministerial berths to "dominance" of the Deve Gowda family.

    Looks like the nataka in Karnataka is far from over.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 18:58 [IST]
