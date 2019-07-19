HDK defies Guv's 1.30 pm deadline; no trust vote yet

Bengaluru, July 19: The ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in Karnataka missed a deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala who directed Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove his majority in the state assembly before 1.30 pm on Friday.

According to rules, the Speaker Ramesh Kumar said,''there is no opportunity to go for division without discussion. I know you are in a hurry but that is not possible. It is up to the chief minister to respond to the letter Governor wrote to him.''

High drama plagued the Karnataka Assembly on the day Governor directed Chief Minister to prove his majority on Friday by 1:30 p.m.

Alleging deliberate delay by ruling coalition in proving trust vote to buy time and save the government from crumbling, BJP had staged an overnight dharna on Thursday in Vidhana Soudha where the lawmakers were seen eating dinner in the premises of the house and sleeping on the floor of the Assembly.

The trust vote to decide the fate of the wobbly 14-month old JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka did not take place on Friday too as the Assembly was adjourned till Friday 3 pm amid acrimonious exchanges.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister accused the BJP of killing democracy in the country. Speaking on the floor of the House, an emotional Kumaraswamy said that the chair is not important to him and he will not request anyone to save his 14-month-old government.