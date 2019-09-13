HDK blames PM Modí’s ‘bad luck’ for ‘failure’ of Chandrayaan 2 mission

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 13: Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supposedly bringing 'bad luck' after stepping at the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) centre to watch Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Speaking at a public gathering in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy claimed that PM Modi had to come to Bengaluru for his own "advertisement".

India needs a concrete plan to fix economy, not foolish theories about millennials: Rahul Gandhi

"Scientists worked hard for 10-12 yrs, he came just for sake of advertisement. Once he stepped in ISRO Centre, I think it became bad luck for scientists," ANI quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.

On September 7, Prime Minister Modi reached ISRO's ground centre at Bengaluru to watch the moon mission's Vikram lander soft-land on the lunar surface.

However, the Lander lost contact with the ISRO mission control centre when it was just 400 meters above the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) leader also alleged that the Prime Minister had also snubbed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his aides by not inviting them to visit the ISRO Centre