  • search
Trending NASA Tamil Nadu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HDFC Bank's net banking, mobile app down for 2nd day; Twitter abuzz

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 03: Customers of the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank were unable to access the net banking and mobile banking app. The services have remained non-functional from Monday, at 10 am.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we're confident we'll be able to restore services shortly," said HDFC Bank in a tweet.

    "The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time," the page just kept saying for those trying to login to their bank account.

    Social media was abuzz as the bank's customer care failed to resolve the queries even after two days.

    More HDFC News

    Read more about:

    hdfc

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue