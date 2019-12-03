HDFC Bank's net banking, mobile app down for 2nd day; Twitter abuzz

New Delhi, Dec 03: Customers of the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank were unable to access the net banking and mobile banking app. The services have remained non-functional from Monday, at 10 am.

"Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we're confident we'll be able to restore services shortly," said HDFC Bank in a tweet.

"The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time," the page just kept saying for those trying to login to their bank account.

Social media was abuzz as the bank's customer care failed to resolve the queries even after two days.

What BS! Net banking down since yesterday and you still put the false update about heavy customer load. @HDFCBank_Cares @HDFC_Bank , I hope our money is safe in your bank. #hdfcbank what's the real update? #hdfcbankdown pic.twitter.com/3mpxP29kxV — Sujata Guha (@TheSujataGuha) December 3, 2019

So the number 1 bank does for 2 consecutive days. Netbanking down, adding to customer woes, loss of revenues for many - but there's such a lovely calmness about it. I am sure the PR department at HDFC is better paid than the tech department! @HDFCBank_Cares #hdfcbankdown https://t.co/9UZQitFxeX — Saugata Mukherjee (@saugatam) December 3, 2019

Dear @HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares

U call urself 1 f d biggest bank in d country. Pls spend a bit on ur netbanking facilities. Ridiculous is not d word for it right now. The netbanking is down since two days that too at the beginning of d month. #hdfcbankdown — CA Ravi Ladia (@RVforU) December 3, 2019

#hdfcbankdown@HDFCBank_Cares @ZeeBusiness @CNBC_Awaaz @CNBCTV18Live @RBI



Again hdfc bank system not working

What's wrong with the bank



Why they don't have any backup system



Pathetic service



My money safe or not ?? — Girish M (@indian963) December 3, 2019

This cannot be a technical glitch..their systems have been hacked for sure..#hdfcbankdown is @RBI sleeping over it ? — Yogi (@MoutainYogi) December 3, 2019