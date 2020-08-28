HD Revanna tests positive for COVID-19

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Aug 28: Former Karnataka minister and JDS leader H D Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a hospital here, party sources said on Friday.

    HD Revanna

    Praying for his recovery, Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said, "H D Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus. I pray that he recovers and gets back to serve people."

    Health ministry recommends COVID tests for all tuberculosis patients

    According to JD(S) sources, four policemen in his security had earlier contracted the virus. Subsequently, he too underwent a test but was found negative. Recently, the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had displayed the symptoms.

    After tests, he was found to be infected by the pathogen. Many leaders in Karnataka including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, three of his ministers, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar were also infected by the virus.

    coronavirus

    Friday, August 28, 2020, 17:27 [IST]
