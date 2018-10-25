HC verdict in 18 MLAs’ disqualification case today

Madras, Oct 25: The Madras High Court will deliver at 10:30 am on Thursday the verdict on the case of disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators, over four months after a split verdict on the issue by a division bench had maintained the status quo in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

On September 18, 2017, Speaker P. Dhanapal had disqualified the 18 MLAs by exercising his powers under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (popularly known as anti-defection law) and the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on ground of defection) Rules of 1986.

On June 14, a division bench of the Madras High Court had given a split verdict on petitions challenging the disqualification of these MLAs, a ruling that maintained status quo in the corridors of power in Tamil Nadu.

The court had then said that the senior-most judge after the high court's Chief Justice would hand-pick a third judge, who will hear the matter afresh. Following this, Justice S Vimala of the high court was appointed as the third judge to hear the matter.

The petitioners had then approached the apex court seeking transfer of their pleas from the high court claiming that there was apprehension of "bias". The Supreme Court then assigned the case to Justice Sathyanarayanan. He had reserved the verdict in August after hearing the matter.