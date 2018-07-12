  • search

Delhi HC to hear plea against Netflix series 'Sacred Games' on July 16

    New Delhi, July 12: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it will hear on July 16 a plea seeking removal of certain scenes from the Netflix series 'Sacred Games', claiming that some of its content was derogatory to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

    Netflix series Sacred Games
    Netflix series 'Sacred Games'

    The matter came up before a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar which said it will go through the petition and CD and listed it for Monday.

    The plea, which alleged that certain scenes and dialogues in the show defamed the late Congress leader, yesterday came up before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which said it be listed before another bench.

    The acting chief justice had recused from hearing it without assigning any reason.

    Petitioner advocate Nikhil Bhalla, in the petition filed through advocate Shashank Garg, contended that the show, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, "incorrectly depicts historical events of the country like Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots".

    The plea has sought directions to Netflix Entertainment, the show's producer -- Phantom Films Production Ltd -- and the Centre to ensure "in toto" removal of the allegedly offensive scenes and derogatory remarks made directly or indirectly against the former prime minister or his family.

    The first season of the show, comprising eight episodes, was released on July 6 and is available in 190 countries in four languages, the petition has said.

    PTI

