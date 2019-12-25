  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HC rejects plea claiming telecom services illegally stopped during Delhi protests

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: The Delhi High Court declined to entertain a plea which alleged that telecom services were disrupted in various parts of the national capital during the anti-citizenship law protests in violation of rules.

    A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar refused to entertain the PIL after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, told the court the disruption was only for four hours on December 19 and was no longer continuing.

    HC rejects plea claiming telecom services illegally stopped during Delhi protests

    There were protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 19.

    ASG Jain further said no rules were violated in issuance of the direction for prohibition of telecom services as contended by the petitioner.

    Woman who accused Daati Maharaj of sex assault moves Delhi HC

    The court, while declining to entertain the matter, said the petitioner can file a suit for damages if it has suffered any loss due to the disruption.

    The petition contended that the order for prohibition of telecom services in Delhi was issued by a Deputy Commissioner of Police and not the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) who is the competent authority to issue such a direction under the relevant rules.

    More DELHI HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    delhi high court plea telecom services delhi protests citizenship bill

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue