    HC refuses to interfere with law on sexual harassment at work place

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 01: The Delhi High Court declined to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre to consider amending the law on sexual harassment at work place to make provisions for protecting victims as also witnesses from retaliation.

    A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the court cannot advise the legislature to amend a law.

    File photo

    "We see no reason to direct amending of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. It is not a function of the court to advise the Parliament to amend the law," the bench said and disposed of the plea by a lawyer.

    The petitioner, who is also a lawyer, had claimed that she has experience in dealing with the sexual harassment law and has held discussions and seminars to sensitise companies and employees about the provisions in the Act.

