HC refuses relief to actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife, son

Mumbai, July 5: The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to grant any interim relief from arrest to actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife and son in a complaint of rape and cheating filed by a woman in Delhi.

A court in Delhi had earlier this week said that prima facie there are sufficient grounds for registration of an FIR against Chakraborty's wife Yogita Bali and their son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh and to proceed further in accordance with the law.

Following the Delhi court order, Mahaakshay and his mother approached the Bombay HC seeking pre-arrest bail or an interim relief from arrest till the time they approached the concerned court in the national capital.

Justice Ajey Gadkari today dismissed the pleas and refused to grant them any interim relief. He said the duo could approach the court concerned in Delhi for pre-arrest bail.

In her plea, the complainant had alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her after being in physical relation with her for around four years on the pretext of marriage.

The woman alleged that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion. In her complaint, she claimed that Yogita Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continued the relationship.

The complainant also said in the court that she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life in view of threats made by Bali and her son.

PTI

