  • search

HC refuses interim stay on construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Nov 2: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to give interim stay on the construction of the proposed Shivaji memorial off Mumbai coast in an island in the Arabian Sea.

    The proposed Shivaji statue
    The proposed Shivaji statue

    In February, the Bombay High Court sought response of the central and state governments to petitions challenging the grant of coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) and environmental clearance for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial.

    Hearing a petition urging the Bombay High Court to put a stop to reclamation of land for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial in the Arabian Sea, the High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Centre for failing to file an affidavit seven months after a court order, the India Express reported.

    Also Read | 5 facts you should know about Chhatrapati Shivaji, the bravest Maratha ever

    The petitioners had challenged the grant of environmental clearance to the memorial. The project envisages a 210-meter tall statue of Shivaji on a small rocky island located 3.5km off the Mumbai coast.

    The petition said the CRZ notification of 2011 permits memorials and allied facilities in CRZ-IV only in exceptional cases, but here under the guise of memorial, the Centre has allowed the state to construct 10 levels of exhibition halls, an amphitheatre, an oceanarium and other recreational facilities such as water sports.

    Read more about:

    bombay high court shivaji

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 14:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue