HC pulls up Delhi police on installation of CCTV cameras

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Delhi High Court said the police did not appreciate the seriousness of its past orders to ensure better street lighting and CCTV cameras in West Delhi's Aman Vihar area, despite hundreds of cases of missing children and adults being reported from there.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also noted that according to Delhi Police, 587 cameras were to be installed at 118 vulnerable locations in the city but the same was not done.

"It is misfortune of people living in Aman Vihar that not a single CCTV camera has been installed there by the respondent (police). It appears the seriousness of court orders has not been appreciated by the respondent. Enough is enough. Unnecessarily you people are not doing anything," the court said.

It directed the Delhi Police commissioner to install CCTV cameras in the Aman Vihar area as well as the other vulnerable locations in the city "as early as possible and practicable" and preferably within six months from the date of receipt of the order.

The court told the top cop that if more than 587 cameras were required then more should be installed.