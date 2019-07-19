  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HC issues notice to PM Modi on petition challenging election from Varanasi

    By PTI
    |

    Allahabad, July 19: The Allahabad High Court Friday issued notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a petition challenging his election from Varanasi parliamentary constituency. Justice M K Gupta fixed August 21 for hearing of the case.

    The petition was filed by former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was declared Samajwadi Party candidate from Varanasi but failed to contest the election as his nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The reason given for rejection of Yadav's papers was his failure to submit a certificate that he was not sacked from the BSF for either corruption or disloyalty.

    In his election petition, Yadav alleged that his nomination paper was wrongly rejected and requested the court to declare null and void Modi's election as member of Parliament from Varanasi.

    After hearing the petitioner's counsel who argued that Yadav was not given an opportunity of being heard before rejection of his nomination papers, the court issued notice to Modi.

    More ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    allahabad high court narendra modi bsf

    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue