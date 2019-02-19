  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HC dismisses plea seeking direction to media on word 'martyr'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 19: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea which sought directions to the media to refer to the deaths of security personnel as 'martyr' or 'shaheed' instead of terming it as a killing.

    The petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday (February 15), a day after dastardly terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

    HC dismisses plea seeking direction to media on word martyr

    Also Read | Pulwama attack: Complete list of martyred CRPF jawans

    The HC had the declined to give an urgent hearing to the PIL which was filed by advocate Abhishek Kumar Choudhary. Choudhary objected to media reports using the words "killed" or "died" while referring to CRPF personnel who laid down their lives on February 14 in terrorist attack.

    The petition came up before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice C Hari Shankar and the petitioner had insisted that it be heard on Friday itself.

    The bench refused to give it an urgent hearing and reportedly said, "This is not a plea seeking bail. Someone's liberty is not at stake. Not today. There is no urgency."

    Also Read | To avenge Pulwama, is Agni or Prahaar a better option for India

    A convoy of 78 buses with over 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into one of the buses. Such was the impact of explosion that the bus was reduced to a mangled heap of metal and over 40 personnel were martyred.

    Read more about:

    delhi high court pulwama crpf

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue