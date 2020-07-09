  • search
    HC directs Delhi University to give schedule of final year UG exams

    New Delhi, July 09: The Delhi High Court Thursday directed Delhi University to file an affidavit detailing the schedule of final year undergraduate exams which have been postponed from July 10 to beyond August 15.

    The high court also asked the varsity to explain in the affidavit as to how it proposes to conduct exams -- online, off-line or both modes, besides the complete date sheet, providing clarity to students.

    UGC issues fresh guidelines: Final-year university exams to be concluded by September-end

    We all have gone through the examination process which is nerve-wracking for the students, especially during the times of COVID-19 pandemic, a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said.

    The court allowed the prayer of senior advocate Sachin Dutta, representing the Delhi University, to grant some time as they have to carve out a new plan to conduct examinations in accordance with the latest guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

    The court directed the varsity to file the affidavit by July 13 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

