HC asks DU to give details of course wise declaration of OBE result declaration

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 19: The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Delhi University to give details of the courses whose results for Open Book Examination (OBE) have been declared and inform it by when the results of the remaining courses will be declared as the exams were conducted way back in August.

"Delhi University shall file an affidavit within five days stating which are the courses whose results are declared and which are the courses whose results are not declared. Also mention by when the remaining results would be declared," Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

The high court was hearing various students' grievances that the results of their final year exams, which were conducted in August, have not been declared yet and due to which they are unable to join higher studies.

Some of the students also claimed that though they appeared in the exams but the university has marked them absent. The high court asked the varsity to also look into this aspect and file the affidavit before November 25.

It listed the matter for further hearing on November 26, with a direction to professor D S Rawat, Dean of Examination to join the video conferencing proceeding on the next date.

"Now we will have to monitor things again," the judge said. The high court also noted that the varsity has not filed an affidavit as was directed earlier.

"There is non-compliance by the Delhi University. It is really shocking. It is happening every time," it said.

A division bench of the high court had earlier directed the university to declare results of all the post-graduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website.

It had also fixed various deadlines for declaration of results of undergraduate courses, between October 20 to 31 with a buffer of maximum of three days from the date fixed.

For BA (prog) courses, the results were to be declared on November 6. Initially, the petition was filed challenging the varsity's decision to hold online OBE, as per the UGC guidelines, for final year undergraduate courses which were in long form exams.