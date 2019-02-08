HBSE Haryana Board 12th exam date sheet released, check here

India

New Delhi, Feb 08: The Haryana Board of School Education HBSE (BSEH) has released the date sheet senior secondary certificate examinations for theory papers.

According to the schedule, the first paper will be English for both the classes. For class 12, exams will begin from March 7 while class 10, the first paper will be held on March 8. The exams will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. This year, over 8 lakh students students will appear for the exams.

Important dates of HBSE Class 12th Exam 2019:

HBSE Class 12th:

Wednesday, March 7

English (Core/Elective)

Friday, March 9

Hindi (Core/Elective)

(English Special for foreign students in lieu of Hindi core)

Monday, March 12

Physics/Economics

Tuesday, March 13

Fine Arts (all options)

Wednesday, March 14

History/Bio-technology

Thursday, March 15

Philosophy/Accountancy

Friday, March 16

ITES (for Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, SLCE, Sec-28 Faridabad only)

Saturday, March 17

Music Hindustani (all options)/Computer Science

Monday, March 19

Mathematics

Tuesday, March 20

Home Science

Wednesday, March 21

Geography

Thursday, March 22

Punjabi

Saturday, March 24

Political Science

Monday, March 26

Chemistry/Business Studies/Public Administration

Tuesday, March 27

Physical Education

Wednesday, March 28

Sociology/Entrepreneurship

Friday, March 30

Psychology/Biology

Saturday, March 31

Military Science/Agriculture/Dance (all options)

Monday, April 2

Sanskrit/Urdu.

Once the results are declared, one can also check the results here:

The Haryana board 12th result will be released on the official website of BSEH i.e. bseh.org.in. in the results tab.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in

Enter the main website

Click on the link for Class 12 result

Key in the required details

Submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Last year, over 2.5 lakh students had appeared for HBSE Class 12 examinations. The senior secondary exams were conducted in 1,482 centres across the state. Girls passed with an average percentage of 70.77 while boys scored 55.79 per cent.