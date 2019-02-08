HBSE Haryana Board 12th exam date sheet released, check here

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 08: The Haryana Board of School Education HBSE (BSEH) has released the date sheet senior secondary certificate examinations for theory papers.

    HBSE Haryana Board 12th exams date sheet released, check here

    According to the schedule, the first paper will be English for both the classes. For class 12, exams will begin from March 7 while class 10, the first paper will be held on March 8. The exams will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. This year, over 8 lakh students students will appear for the exams.

    Important dates of HBSE Class 12th Exam 2019:

    HBSE Class 12th:

    Wednesday, March 7
    English (Core/Elective)

    Friday, March 9
    Hindi (Core/Elective)
    (English Special for foreign students in lieu of Hindi core)

    Monday, March 12
    Physics/Economics

    Tuesday, March 13
    Fine Arts (all options)

    Wednesday, March 14
    History/Bio-technology

    Thursday, March 15
    Philosophy/Accountancy

    Friday, March 16
    ITES (for Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, SLCE, Sec-28 Faridabad only)

    Saturday, March 17
    Music Hindustani (all options)/Computer Science

    Monday, March 19
    Mathematics

    Tuesday, March 20
    Home Science

    Wednesday, March 21
    Geography

    Thursday, March 22
    Punjabi

    Saturday, March 24
    Political Science

    Monday, March 26
    Chemistry/Business Studies/Public Administration

    Tuesday, March 27
    Physical Education

    Wednesday, March 28
    Sociology/Entrepreneurship

    Friday, March 30
    Psychology/Biology

    Saturday, March 31
    Military Science/Agriculture/Dance (all options)

    Monday, April 2
    Sanskrit/Urdu.

    Once the results are declared, one can also check the results here:

    The Haryana board 12th result will be released on the official website of BSEH i.e. bseh.org.in. in the results tab.

    • Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in
    • Enter the main website
    • Click on the link for Class 12 result
    • Key in the required details
    • Submit
    • The result will be displayed on the screen

    Last year, over 2.5 lakh students had appeared for HBSE Class 12 examinations. The senior secondary exams were conducted in 1,482 centres across the state. Girls passed with an average percentage of 70.77 while boys scored 55.79 per cent.

