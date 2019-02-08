HBSE Haryana Board 12th exam date sheet released, check here
New Delhi, Feb 08: The Haryana Board of School Education HBSE (BSEH) has released the date sheet senior secondary certificate examinations for theory papers.
According to the schedule, the first paper will be English for both the classes. For class 12, exams will begin from March 7 while class 10, the first paper will be held on March 8. The exams will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. This year, over 8 lakh students students will appear for the exams.
[Haryana HBSE 10th Result 2018: All girls here failed]
Important dates of HBSE Class 12th Exam 2019:
HBSE Class 12th:
Wednesday, March 7
English (Core/Elective)
Friday, March 9
Hindi (Core/Elective)
(English Special for foreign students in lieu of Hindi core)
Monday, March 12
Physics/Economics
Tuesday, March 13
Fine Arts (all options)
Wednesday, March 14
History/Bio-technology
Thursday, March 15
Philosophy/Accountancy
Friday, March 16
ITES (for Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, SLCE, Sec-28 Faridabad only)
Saturday, March 17
Music Hindustani (all options)/Computer Science
Monday, March 19
Mathematics
Tuesday, March 20
Home Science
Wednesday, March 21
Geography
Thursday, March 22
Punjabi
Saturday, March 24
Political Science
Monday, March 26
Chemistry/Business Studies/Public Administration
Tuesday, March 27
Physical Education
Wednesday, March 28
Sociology/Entrepreneurship
Friday, March 30
Psychology/Biology
Saturday, March 31
Military Science/Agriculture/Dance (all options)
Monday, April 2
Sanskrit/Urdu.
Once the results are declared, one can also check the results here:
The Haryana board 12th result will be released on the official website of BSEH i.e. bseh.org.in. in the results tab.
- Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in
- Enter the main website
- Click on the link for Class 12 result
- Key in the required details
- Submit
- The result will be displayed on the screen
Last year, over 2.5 lakh students had appeared for HBSE Class 12 examinations. The senior secondary exams were conducted in 1,482 centres across the state. Girls passed with an average percentage of 70.77 while boys scored 55.79 per cent.