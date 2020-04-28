  • search
    Hazur Sahib Gurudwara on alert as 8 pilgrims contract COVID-19

    By PTI
    |

    Aurangabad, Apr 28: The Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded district is on alert after some pilgrims who went back from there to Punjab tested positive for coronavirus, a gurudwara official said on Tuesday.

    The shrine administration is sanitising the premises at regular intervals and following the social distancing guidelines, he said.

    Representational Image

    Eight of the Sikh pilgrims who recently returned from Nanded to Punjab tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Five of the pilgrims belonged to Tarn Taran while three hailed from Kapurthala in Punjab.

    "We are taking all care. Spraying of disinfectants and sanitisation of every corner of the premises is being done at regular intervals. Social distancing is being maintained. We also have our own quarantine facility here," the gurudwara superintendent Gurvinder Singh Wadhwa told PTI.

    Any staff member who goes out of the city is quarantined at the facility available here. After completion of the quarantine period, the person is asked go to the civil hospital and get a check-up done before resuming duty, he said.

    Three persons are already quarantined at the facility, he added.

    Nearly 4,000 pilgrims from Punjab, who came to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded, got stuck because of the coronavirus lockdown. Now, they are being sent to Punjab after the intervention of the Union Home Ministry.

