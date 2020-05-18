Having tingling pain in your hands? The less common symptoms of coronavirus

New Delhi, May 18: The World Health Organization lists the most common symptoms of Covid-19 as fever, tiredness and a dry cough. However, others common symptoms include a runny nose, sore throat, nasal congestion, pain, diarrhoea and the loss of sense of taste and/or smell. Also, anybody that feels hot to the touch on their chest or back could be showing early coronavirus symptoms.

But there are also other unusual symptoms of coronavirus that patients have claimed. Some patients have reported strange buzzing, static-like pain in their hands.

One patient also explained that a tingling sensation in her extremities was the first warning sign of COVID-19.

Others have also reported about the 'electric feeling' on their skin, and a 'buzz' in their body.

However, these tingling sensations aren't officially listed as a sign of coronavirus but they are likely one.

According to Dr Waleed Javaid, director of infection prevention and control at Mount Sinai Downtown, in New York, the symptoms are likely caused by an immune system reaction to the infection.

The symptom is also known as Paresthesia.

Paresthesia refers to a burning or prickling sensation that is usually felt in the hands, arms, legs, or feet, but can also occur in other parts of the body. The sensation, which happens without warning, is usually painless and described as tingling or numbness, skin crawling, or itching.

Most of the diabetes patients are most likely to develop this tingling pain, as well as those with an autoimmune condition.

Who is at risk for paresthesia?

Anyone can experience temporary paresthesia. You also may be more prone to it if you:

perform repetitive movements that repeatedly compress your nerves, such as typing, playing an instrument, or playing a sport such as tennis

drink heavily and eat a poor diet that leads to vitamin deficiencies, specifically vitamin B-12 and folate

have type 1 or 2 diabetes

have an autoimmune condition

have a neurological condition