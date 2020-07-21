Having 18 yrs work experience? PhD in Economics? You can apply for Chief Economist in NITI Aayog

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, July 21: In a first of its kind hiring by the institution, the main policy think tank of India, Niti Aayog is seeking for a chief economist when country's economy is gasping for air.

The website read, "NITI Aayog is looking for an experienced, talented, innovative, and dynamic Professional who desires to be a part of the team that is scripting the exciting transformation story which is unfolding in India today."

Niti Aayog also has sought for candidate by posting in Facebook saying "an applicant who could shape the investment outlook of the country".

Delhi may have hit the COVID-19 peak: AIIMS Director

NITI Aayog is looking to hire its first Chief Economist and has sought applications from candidates aged between 40-55 years.

Applicants should have at least 18 years of work experience

and a minimum qualification of PhD in Economics.

#NITIAayog is inviting applications for the post of Chief Economist, a talented professional who desires to be a part of the team that's transforming India. #WorkForIndia



Candidates with work experience of over 18 years can apply, here: https://t.co/cvnDN1vvvw pic.twitter.com/nwtDT5srYy — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) July 19, 2020

The job comes with a ₹3.3 lakh per month pay but without any perks such as accommodation or official transport

Rajiv Kumar, Arvind Panagariya and Bibek Debroy are the names who glofied the post of the economist in the institution since its inception in 2015. While Rajiv Kumar succeeded Arvind Panagariya as vice chairman, Bibek Debroy was a member till last year.

The economist will be hired on a three-year contract that is extendable by two years.

The Niti Aayog-hunt comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Indian sectors in the services and manufacturing space and heading towards the the worst growth contractions seen in decades.