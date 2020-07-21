YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Having 18 yrs work experience? PhD in Economics? You can apply for Chief Economist in NITI Aayog

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 21: In a first of its kind hiring by the institution, the main policy think tank of India, Niti Aayog is seeking for a chief economist when country's economy is gasping for air.

    The website read, "NITI Aayog is looking for an experienced, talented, innovative, and dynamic Professional who desires to be a part of the team that is scripting the exciting transformation story which is unfolding in India today."

    Having 18 yrs work experience? PhD in Economics? You can apply for Chief Economist in NITI Aayog

    Niti Aayog also has sought for candidate by posting in Facebook saying "an applicant who could shape the investment outlook of the country".

    Delhi may have hit the COVID-19 peak: AIIMS Director

    NITI Aayog is looking to hire its first Chief Economist and has sought applications from candidates aged between 40-55 years.

    Applicants should have at least 18 years of work experience

    and a minimum qualification of PhD in Economics.

    The job comes with a ₹3.3 lakh per month pay but without any perks such as accommodation or official transport

    Rajiv Kumar, Arvind Panagariya and Bibek Debroy are the names who glofied the post of the economist in the institution since its inception in 2015. While Rajiv Kumar succeeded Arvind Panagariya as vice chairman, Bibek Debroy was a member till last year.

      Rajiv Gandhi's killer Nalini attempts suicide in prison and other news|Oneindia News

      The economist will be hired on a three-year contract that is extendable by two years.

      The Niti Aayog-hunt comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Indian sectors in the services and manufacturing space and heading towards the the worst growth contractions seen in decades.

      More NITI AAYOG News

      Read more about:

      niti aayog

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 14:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 21, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue