    Have you suddenly turned secular Maharashtra Governor asks Uddhav Thackeray

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 13: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has sought to know when Temples in the state would re-open.

    Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

    While reminding Thackeray of his Mission Begin Again slogan, Koshiyari asked if bars beaches and restaurants have been allowed to open then why Temples remain shut. Why have our Gods and Goddesses condemned to stay under a lockdown, the Governor asked.

    My Hindutva does not permit me to welcome a person who called Mumbai PoK: Thackeray to Guv

    You have been a strong votary of Hindutva and had also publicly espoused your devotion for Lord Rama.

    I wonder if you receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of Temples time and again or have you suddenly become secular- the term you yourself hated, the Governor asked.

      I request you to allow the reopening of Temples with the COVID-19 guidelines, Koshiyari also said.

      Read more about:

      uddhav thackeray maharashtra

