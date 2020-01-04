Twitter roasts Kiran Bedi for posting fake 'NASA Video' of sun chanting 'Om'

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 04: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday was caught on the wrong foot after she posted a fake video, which claimed that NASA has found that the Sun chants 'Om', considered the holiest sound in Hinduism.

Kiran Bedi took to her Twitter account to share a video that claims, 'The Sun chants OM.' The video further claims that the chants in the video were 'recorded by NASA.' The video has garnered over 72,000 views and had been re-shared 1,600 times.

NASA has actually released actual videos of what the Sun sounds like, which are free on YouTube. The video below has solar sounds generated from 40 days of the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory's (SOHO) Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI) data and processed by A Kosovichev.

However, the twitter was quick to point out that the news was fake.

Kiran Bedi shares a 'NASA' video from WhatsApp to prove that the Sun reverberates with the sound of Om.



Forget NASA, I'm more interested to know what 'nasha' she's doing. — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) January 4, 2020

NASA has recorded sound of @thekiranbedi, they could hear "Idiot, Idiot, Idiot" from miles away. https://t.co/Wb5dOwQQYS — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) January 4, 2020

NASA Recorded Sound of Sun..



The Sun started Chants "Wah Modiji Wah" 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/Syn1IKMex6 — கலைவாணி (@imKalaiv) January 4, 2020

When you are a former IPS officer, a Lieutenant governor but also a big fan of Koi Mil gaya https://t.co/TKBLdCnnnR — Roshan Rai (@TheRoshanRai) January 4, 2020

Wrong. The Sun said NaMo NaMo.



You should’ve checked the UNESCO version along with the NASA version. https://t.co/FrolGOX9DP — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 4, 2020