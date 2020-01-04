  • search
    Twitter roasts Kiran Bedi for posting fake 'NASA Video' of sun chanting 'Om'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 04: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday was caught on the wrong foot after she posted a fake video, which claimed that NASA has found that the Sun chants 'Om', considered the holiest sound in Hinduism.

    Kiran Bedi
    Kiran Bedi

    Kiran Bedi took to her Twitter account to share a video that claims, 'The Sun chants OM.' The video further claims that the chants in the video were 'recorded by NASA.' The video has garnered over 72,000 views and had been re-shared 1,600 times.

    NASA has actually released actual videos of what the Sun sounds like, which are free on YouTube. The video below has solar sounds generated from 40 days of the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory's (SOHO) Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI) data and processed by A Kosovichev.

    However, the twitter was quick to point out that the news was fake.

