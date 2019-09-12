Have you ever seen elephants jumping a wall !! Watch this devastating video

Bengaluru, Sep 12: Have you ever seen an elephant jump? Probably not. An old video of a herd of elephants from Karnataka is going viral online and has left the internet devastated.

The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan and shows a herd of elephants trying to jump a wall by crossing a busy road because they couldn't find a way.

Things they have to do when nowhere to go. When blocked from all sides. This Old video from Hossur will make you wonder !! pic.twitter.com/5aMgHOghkO — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 11, 2019

"Have you have ever seen #elephants jumping a wall. Things they have to do when nowhere to go. When blocked from all sides. This Old video from Hossur will make you wonder," the forest officer tweeted.

Netizens were quick to react to the devastating video and debated the sad state of things.

