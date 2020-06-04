  • search
    Have uniform policy for travel across NCR says SC

    New Delhi, June 04: Taking a dim view of the unilateral decisions being taken by each State in the National Capital Region, the Supreme Court said that an uniform police must be framed for inter-state movement of people.

      SC orders Delhi-UP-Haryana to frame common policy for travel in NCR

      File photo of the Supreme Court of India

      The court is hearing a batch of petitions that highlighted the difficulties faced by commuters on the borders of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in the NCR. The court said that a consistent view was imperative.

      The court said that there recommendation is that there should be one pass recognised in the NCR and this should be recognised by all States. The Bench said that there should be a One Policy, One Path and One Portal for allowing movement of people across borders in the NCR.

      All State officials shall endeavour to find out a common programme and portal for inter-state movement in the NCR. The court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure a meeting by the officials of States involved within a week and decide on a common portal for inter-state movement in the NCR.

      The court asked the Centre, Delhi, UP and Haryana governments to come up with a uniform policy and regulations and submit the same before it by next week.

