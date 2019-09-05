Have the Chinese built a bridge inside Indian territory: Army says ‘no’

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 05: The Indian Army has denied reports that the Chinese soldiers had built a wooden bridge nearly 75 kilometres into Indian territory.

Tapir Gao, Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East and state BJP president said that the bridge was built on a stream around 25 kilometres from Chaglagam, from where the McMohan Line is. He said that a villager had sent him a video of the same.

Army Spokesperson, Colonel Anand however said that the are being referred too is known as the Fish Tail. There is a differing perception of the alignment of the Line of Control as in many areas.

There is no permanent presence of either Chinese soldiers or civilians in the area and surveillance is maintained by our troops. The terrain is a thickly vegetated one and all movements are undertaken on foot along the rivulets and streams during the monsoon Whenever the rivulets are in spate, temporary bridges are constructed by the patrols for their movement, he added.