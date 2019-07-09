Have not demanded front-row seat for Rahul in Parliament: Congress

  • search
    New Delhi, July 09: The Congress on Tuesday asserted that it has not demanded a front-row seat for Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha and dismissed media reports stating the contrary as "propaganda".

    The Congress' clarification came after media reports claimed the government has ignored the Congress party's demand for an additional front-row seat in the Lok Sabha.

    File photo of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
    File photo of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    "Neither Rahul Ji nor Congress Party have ever put forward any demand for 'Front Row' seat at Parliament for Rahul Gandhi ji," Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tweeted.

    "We have proposed seat no. 466 for Rahul Gandhi ji. Desist from false propaganda," he said.

    Rahul Gandhi, in parliament, joins partymen in raising slogans on Karnataka issue

    The Congress got two seats in the first line of the opposition bench, its allies and the other major opposition party like the DMK got one seat next to the Congress leaders.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised slogans in Lok Sabha over the developments in Karnataka. This is for the first time that Gandhi was seen raising slogans in the 17th Lok Sabha.

