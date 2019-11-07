  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Have no interest in Air India, only IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: Qatar Airways has no interest in buying a stake in Air India, its CEO said on Thursday, as the government plans roadshows in Singapore and London to entice investors for the Indian national carrier's disinvestment.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker added that he is interested in buying a stake in IndiGo but this is not the right time as issues among promoters are yet to be resolved.

    IndiGo on Thursday signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, where the latter will be able to book seats on the former's flights on certain specific destinations.

    Pollution crisis: Now, Gods in Varanasi temples wear anti-pollution mask to aviod toxic air

    "We have no interest in buying stake in Air India. Interested in buying stake in IndiGo, but this is not the right time as issues among promoters are yet to be resolved," said Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker.

    With around 48 per cent share in domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is India's largest airline. IndiGo promoters InterGlobe Enterprises and Rahul Bhatia have sought arbitration proceedings in London against the backdrop of differences with co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal.

    More CEO News

    Read more about:

    ceo qatar air india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue