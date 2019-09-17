  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 17: A audio message with the title 'Do Deeds' was released by the Islamic State. In the 30 minute audio clip, the supreme commander of the ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Bhagdadi calls on cadre of his outfit to resist and lead the fight for the next five years.

    He tells the cadres to have good faith in Islam and also adds that the results are in the hands of Allah.

    Have good faith in Islam, carry out coordinated strikes, Baghdadi says in latest clip
    Abu Bakr al-Bhagdadi

    He further speaks about the active cells of the ISIS and adds that the daily operations are underway.

    Daily operations are on at different fronts, Baghdadi says in the audio clip that was published by the Al Furqan network. He says that the ISIS cells are still active in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Tunisia.

    This is the first clip by Baghdadi in five months. The frequency of the clips have gone down drastically and this signals that his health has deteriorated drastically or the outfit has made some very heavy losses.

    The last clip that Baghdadi released was in April and this was after a span of 5 years. He was seen sitting cross legged in that video. He looked heavier when compared to 2014, when his first images were released. Since 2016 there have been numerous claims about the death of ISIS chief, who calls himself the Caliph. Russia had claimed that he had been killed, following which Amaq, the official news agency of the ISIS had also said that their leader had died.

    After his first video in 2014, he would post several audio clips calling on the ISIS fighters to attack.

    He would keep wear a mask over his face while issuing statements and this earned him the name invisible Sheikh.

    Analysts and officials tracking the Islamic State tell OneIndia that from what they can gather is that he is on his death bed. He was badly injured in a 2017 air strike. It was said that he was paralysed after the strike. He is also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. Baghdadi is believed to be hiding in eastern Syria.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 10:07 [IST]
