Have given Congress last chance to form alliance for Delhi polls: AAP

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 19: Alliance talks between AAP and Congress saw another twist on Friday after AAP leader Gopal Rai said it would give the Grand Old Party a last chance to formalise a pact.

"Today also we have again given a chance, people of the country want that. We have given Congress a last chance to think it over, let's see what happens," ANI quoted AAP leader Gopal Rai as saying.

Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko Thursday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for "backtracking" on the alliance in Delhi at the last minute when the deal was "almost finalised".

The development comes after both AAP and Congress announced this week that alliance talks had failed.

Why Congress proposed 4-3 formula for alliance with AAP? Maken explains

Congress has offered four seats to the AAP as part of the alliance and has opted for the Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi and the New Delhi seats for itself.

Chacko said that both the parties had, till Wednesday, agreed to the seat-sharing split of 4:3 - four for AAP and three for Congress. The AAP leaders, however, went back on their words soon after.

"I have been in touch with AAP's Sanjay Singh and we had decided that we will go ahead with 4:3 seat-sharing in Delhi," Chacko said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress leaders said they have finalised candidates from their party to fight the upcoming parliamentary elections from all seven constituencies of Delhi.