  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Have ensured doorstep delivery of ration, special booths been setup for Eid: J&K Administration

    By Vishal S
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 11: The Jammu and Kashmir issued a statement today giving out the details of arrangements made to ensure that the public faces no inconvenience due to clampdown after Article 370's revocation. The statement said that out of 3697 Ration ghats in Kashmir Division, 3557 ration ghats have been made operational.

    "Government has made sufficient stocking of essential items. Wheat has been stocked to suffice for 65 days, rice for 55 days, mutton for 17 days, poultry for 1 month, Kerosene Oil for 35 days, LPG for 1 month, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) and petrol for 28 days," J&K Civil Administration's statement said.

    Have ensured doorstep delivery of ration, special booths been setup for Eid: J&K Administration
    A man carries vegetables in a wholesale market in Jammu.PTI Photo

    "Out of 3697 Ration Ghats in Kashmir Division, 3557 ration Ghats have been made operational to provide ration to the general public. The delivery of vegetables/LPG/Poultry/eggs have been ensured at the doorsteps through mobile vans," it added.

    J&K: Friday gone by, next challenge is Eid

    The students from Jammu and Kashmir would be able to communicate with their families for Eid, the statement said, adding that arrangements have been made for it.

    "300 special telephone booths being established to help public communicate with relatives. Laision Officers activated through Resident Commissioner, Delhi in various places including Aligarh to help students from Jammu and Kashmir communicate with families and celebrate Eid," it said.

    People in Kashmir offered Friday prayers in their local mosques as restrictions were eased for the purpose, officials said, adding the Valley was largely peaceful barring minor incidents of stone pelting. The next challenge would be the Eid celebrations. Officials say that security would continue to remain tight, but the restrictions may be eased further.

    Security forces have been put on high alert across the Kashmir Valley preempting possible protests against the scraping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories, another set of officials said. The clampdown in Kashmir was imposed on Monday, hours before the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have been deployed in massive numbers across the Valley, particularly in Srinagar city and major towns, and barricades have been erected every 100 metres and only people allowed to pass are those with medical emergencies.

    More ARTICLE 370 News

    Read more about:

    article 370 jammu and kashmir security forces kashmir valley

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 16:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue